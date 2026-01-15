Murfreesboro honors legacy of MTSU First Lady Elizabeth McPhee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Under dark gray skies, the Murfreesboro community gathered Wednesday to honor the life of Elizabeth McPhee, the longtime First Lady of Middle Tennessee State University, who died at the age of 72.

The funeral service was held at Belle Aire Baptist Church, where family, friends, students and colleagues came together to remember a woman many described as tireless in her service to others.

Guests entering the church were greeted by a memorial display featuring several of McPhee’s iconic hats — a signature look that became synonymous with her presence on campus.

“It was the signal the First Lady had arrived,” said Andrew Oppmann, vice president for marketing and communications at MTSU.

Oppmann said McPhee’s dedication to service never wavered, even in her final days.

“On the day she died, from the hospital, she was still working on a fundraiser — calling people, lining up folks to participate in events,” he said.

McPhee was known across campus and throughout the community, but to her family, she held an even more personal role. Her son, Dr. Sidney-Anthony McPhee, spoke during the service about the many names she carried throughout her life.

“She was known by many names — the First Lady, Mrs. Liz, Elizabeth, Mama McPhee, Princess Liz, Granny, Granny McPhee — but to me she was simply Mom,” he said.

Beyond her role at MTSU, McPhee spent nearly 40 years as an educator in public schools across four states. She later became a strong advocate for students at MTSU, often working alongside her husband, university President Dr. Sidney McPhee, to support campus initiatives and student needs.

Oppmann said her impact was especially felt among students who needed a sense of belonging.

“The support she’s given to our student-athletes, the cooking meals for our international students when they couldn’t go home for the holidays — doing all those things to make MTSU a home for all of our students — that’s what we’re going to remember the most,” he said.

As McPhee was laid to rest, the community continued to find ways to honor her legacy. Murfreesboro City Schools held a special “hat day” in her honor, encouraging students and staff to wear hats in recognition of her trademark style and spirit.

Inside the church, loved ones shared tears and treasured memories

Though her death came as a shock, those who knew her say her influence will endure.

“I thank God for every lesson she taught, every sacrifice she made and every ounce of love she poured into my life,” her son said. “I am who I am because of her, and I’ll carry her love with me for the rest of my life.”

The university said McPhee died after a brief illness. The McPhee family asks that memorials be made in her name to the MTSU Foundation to help extend her legacy of service.

This story was reported by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy