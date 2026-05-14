Murfreesboro man faces attempted murder charges after police drone finds him in tree line

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 20-year-old Murfreesboro man faces attempted murder charges after police said he fired shots in a neighborhood Wednesday around 7:30 p.m.

Dasilas Carter is accused of shooting at a woman and her family on the 2200 block of Patriot Drive before fleeing the scene. A Murfreesboro Police drone helped officers locate Carter in a tree line near Lascasses Pike and Aberdeen Circle.

Carter now faces charges of attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault.

Neighbor Daniel Dibiase said he was getting ready for bed when he heard the gunshots.

"I heard a couple of gun shots and my wife hollered to me. I told her to get on the floor and made sure my house was safe," Dibiase said.

Dibiase said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

"Whenever you hear gunshots going off, you always got to be prepared for it," he said.

He said the speed of Carter's capture stood out to him.

"Back in my day, if something happens and did something wrong and you run into the woods, nine times out of 10, cops ain't never going to find you. Not today man, you might as well forget about it," Dibiase said.

Lt. Stephen Luter of the Murfreesboro Police Department said drone technology gives officers a critical edge.

"It has that extra little bit that's able to provide thermal imagery or ability to get to a situation a lot quicker," Luter explained.

Luter said the department embraces technology to help keep neighbors, officers, and suspects safe, and that drone pilots work every shift.

Dibiase said he was glad no one lost their life and expressed pride in the department.

"I've got to give them a lot of respect and kudos here in Murfreesboro," Dibiase said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.