Murfreesboro police investigating death on Tinnell Ct, no public threat

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro police are investigating a death on Tinnell Court after the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect at a home on Steelson Court.
The Murfreesboro Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation, with assistance from the sheriff’s office.
Officials said there is no current threat to the community.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp