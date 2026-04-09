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Murfreesboro police investigating death on Tinnell Ct, no public threat

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Murfreesboro TN Police Department
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MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro police are investigating a death on Tinnell Court after the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect at a home on Steelson Court.

The Murfreesboro Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation, with assistance from the sheriff’s office.

Officials said there is no current threat to the community.

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