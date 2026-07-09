Murfreesboro unveils 'The Patriot's Flag' mosaic mural featuring tiles from 650 residents

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro has unveiled a new mosaic mural celebrating America's upcoming 250th anniversary, with contributions from hundreds of residents across the city.

The America 250 Mural Mosaic, titled "The Patriot's Flag," is located on the Shacklett's Photography building at 105 S. Church Street in downtown Murfreesboro. The community-created public art installation reflects the contributions of 650 local residents whose painted tiles helped create the project.

The mural is on the historic building owned by Murfreesboro Vice Mayor Bill Shacklett on the downtown square.

Want to see "The Patriot's Flag" up close? Watch our full report to get a look at the mural and hear directly from the people who helped bring it to life. 650 Murfreesboro residents whose painted tiles make up this one-of-a-kind piece of public art. Have a story about public art or community projects in your neighborhood? We want to hear from you. Reach out to Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

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