Nightly closures add to ongoing construction along busy Smyrna roadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Drivers in Smyrna are already adjusting their routines as nightly closures add to ongoing construction along one of the town’s busiest roadways.

The closure impacts westbound lanes of Sam Ridley Parkway between Needham Drive and Old Nashville Highway. It runs nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and will continue until the project is complete.

The overnight closures are designed to limit disruptions during peak daytime hours—but they come as crews are already working in the area, adding to congestion along a heavily traveled stretch near Interstate 24 and Smyrna’s retail corridor.

Public Works officials said the work includes installing an 18-inch concrete pipe to improve drainage and support long-term infrastructure in the growing area.

Even during the day, before closures begin, traffic remains steady—highlighting the impact construction is already having on drivers who are now planning ahead.

“I’m actually a resident here and live across the street, so it’s been a long time coming,” said Jamie Clopton.

Others say the current conditions have made driving through the area more difficult.

“It’s terrible right now,” said George Wilburn. “I hope they make it better, though.”

Still, some drivers said they understand the need for improvements as Smyrna continues to grow.

“I like that they are improving the road,” Wilburn added.

Once closures begin each night, drivers are diverted behind the RaceTrac station. Traffic is routed right onto Needham Drive, then left onto Genie Lane. Drivers can reconnect with Sam Ridley Parkway by turning left onto Old Nashville Highway.

With both ongoing construction and nightly closures now in effect, drivers are urging others to stay focused behind the wheel.

“Pay attention, know where you’re going, stop sightseeing—and it’ll make it a little better,” Wilburn said.

Officials are reminding drivers to stay alert, avoid distractions and follow posted detour signs as work continues.

This story was reported by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy