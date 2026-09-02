Nissan partners with Be Pro Be Proud to bring skilled trade career simulations to Tennessee students

LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nissan is partnering with Be Pro Be Proud to introduce Tennessee middle and high school students to high-demand, high-paying manufacturing careers through hands-on simulations.

Be Pro Be Proud is visiting schools across the state, giving students the chance to try simulators for jobs like welding, truck driving and heavy equipment operation — with the goal of helping them explore potential career paths.

Jason Stanley, senior manager of manufacturer workforce development for Nissan US, said skilled trades are at the heart of what the industry needs.

"Skill trades is a backbone for the industry. So our opportunity to support initiatives like Be Pro, Be Proud gives us an opportunity to grow future talents, to give the students that exposure and opportunity to see a career field they may not even have thought of," Stanley said.

He said the need for workers is urgent and widespread across Tennessee's manufacturing sector.

"Ours specifically in advanced manufacturing and production technicians. They're highly skilled positions, and we have a high demand and every manufacturer in the state is looking for that same skill set. So as we grow as a state and as our economy continues to expand, we obviously have to have a huge influx of new talent and emerging talent," Stanley said.

Stanley said the timing of the initiative is critical — not just for Nissan, but for the state as a whole.

"We've seen a much increased need, especially as more manufacturers have moved into the area and more industries have moved into the area, which drives up additional demand," Stanley said.

At LaVergne High School, junior Tiana Thomas was among the students who tried the simulators.

"I went on the bulldozer, I knocked down trees and then I pushed them to clean them up, I guess," Thomas said.

She said the experience opened her and her classmates up to new career options.

"With all the stuff in here, I feel like it'll help them figure it out and like actually get a deeper intake on it," Thomas said.

One of the most popular stops was the truck driving simulator. Senior Leonardo Mejia said the experience left a real impression.

"It makes me want to try to pursue getting one, a CDL license," Mejia said.

Senior Tally Barber got trained on how the machines work so she could guide her peers through the simulations. She said the hands-on approach changes how students think about these careers.

"I don't think people ever think like, oh, I wanna be a bulldozer operator when I grow up. And they don't ever like think of what the job entails," Barber said.

"These simulations get to like actually show them what it's about and not just be like, oh, this is just a job that exists," Barber said.

LaVergne High School Principal Theowauna Hatchett said connecting students with careers they are excited about has a lasting impact.

"I think just being able to connect them with things that they are interested in, that they can be excited about, and I think it helps motivate them as they are preparing to finish high school, that they have a plan and a goal for when they leave high school," Hatchett said.

The Be Pro Be Proud mobile truck will continue traveling across Tennessee, heading to additional stops planned throughout the year.

Are you or someone you know considering a career in the skilled trades? The demand for manufacturing workers in Tennessee is growing — and programs like this one could be the first step. Watch the full story above to see what these simulations look like in action, and share your thoughts with Eric Pointer directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.