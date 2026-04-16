Painted Tree Boutiques abruptly shuts down, leaving hundreds of small business owners scrambling for answers

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of small business owners are scrambling to retrieve their inventory after Painted Tree Boutiques abruptly announced it is shutting down and will no longer conduct retail sales at any location.

At Painted Tree, vendors rent space to run their own shops. The closure affects locations in Franklin, Madison and Murfreesboro.

A company spokesperson said rising costs and changing shopping habits forced the closure, calling the decision heartbreaking.

Vendors can retrieve their inventory until Sunday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day, according to vendors. The company said staff will be on-site with limited capacity to help, and vendors should bring their own help and supplies.

Annette Van Dyck poured her life and money into her small business, Intentional Illumination Candle Company. She built out spaces for customers to shop inside three Painted Tree locations.

"I opened three stores in 2025 and was looking at other states to opening more and woke up to 'we're closed.' It's unbelievable and shocking," Van Dyck said.

Hermann Green of Classy Cactus Farm said the retail concept was a livelihood for many.

"Hundreds of small businesses were using this pretty regularly. Some it was primary, others it was a way to diversify, gain new clients and new perspective," Green said.

The future is uncertain, but vendors hope customers keep supporting small businesses.

"This is what we do for a living and we serve our communities and we need to be able to give back in that way, and we haven't been able to figure out the next steps yet," Van Dyck said.

A spokesperson for Painted Tree provided the following statement:

It is with heavy hearts and profound gratitude that we share the news that Painted Tree Boutiques has closed all of its store locations. This decision has not come lightly, and it represents the end of a chapter that has meant everything to us.

To our shoppers — you have made every single day worthwhile. You came to us not just to shop, but to discover, to support local makers, and to find something truly one-of-a-kind.

To our dedicated team members — past and present — your commitment, creativity, and care have shaped everything we’ve accomplished. You showed up every day with kindness and purpose, and we are deeply thankful for every hour you gave to this community.

The retail landscape has changed in ways none of us could have fully anticipated. Rising costs, shifting market conditions, and the evolving nature of how people shop have presented challenges that, despite our best efforts and our community’s unwavering support, we have not been able to overcome. We are heartbroken by this outcome.

Painted Tree’s last day of business was April 13, 2026.

Painted Tree was never just a store. It was a gathering place, a launchpad for dreamers, and a testament to the power of community. Thank you for being part of our story.

With love and deep appreciation,

The Painted Tree Boutiques Family

Painted Tree Boutiques

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