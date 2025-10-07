Police: Interstate ‘egg attack’ armed robbery story was made up

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities say an alleged armed robbery on I-24 in August — where suspects supposedly threw eggs at a driver’s windshield to make him stop — never actually happened.

After a thorough investigation, detectives determined the individual who reported the crime bought eggs and threw them on his own vehicle before calling police with a false story. No armed robbery occurred, no suspects were involved, and officials confirm there was never any danger to the public.

Investigators issued a warrant for the man’s arrest on a charge of filing a false report. With help from the Murfreesboro Police Department, he was taken into custody and later confessed to fabricating the story.

Police emphasized that while the tale may sound “eggstraordinary,” making a false report is a serious offense that wastes time and resources.

They assured residents that there is no ongoing threat.

