Ruptured gas line shuts down part of North Tennessee Boulevard in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A ruptured gas line has shut down part of North Tennessee Boulevard in Murfreesboro, police said Monday.
Traffic is closed from the intersection of East Clark Boulevard and North Tennessee Boulevard to Stonewall Boulevard, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.
Drivers also cannot access North Tennessee Boulevard from East Clark Boulevard while Atmos Energy works to repair the ruptured gas line.
Police did not immediately say how long the closure is expected to last.
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September 11, 2001 is a day most associate with terror and tragedy. Austin Pollack shares a story from that day about hope and persistence: the effort to save a little girl’s life – with an organ donation. The problem? The young patient was in Houston, and her life-saving liver here in Nashville. With the grounding of all civilian aircraft, how could it be done? “Nobody ever said this isn’t possible.”
- Rhori Johnston