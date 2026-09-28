Ruptured gas line shuts down part of North Tennessee Boulevard in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A ruptured gas line has shut down part of North Tennessee Boulevard in Murfreesboro, police said Monday.

Traffic is closed from the intersection of East Clark Boulevard and North Tennessee Boulevard to Stonewall Boulevard, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Drivers also cannot access North Tennessee Boulevard from East Clark Boulevard while Atmos Energy works to repair the ruptured gas line.

Police did not immediately say how long the closure is expected to last.