Rutherford Co. Commission candidate charged in campaign sign theft

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A candidate for Rutherford County Commission District 19 has been charged with misdemeanor theft after police said an Apple AirTag and surveillance footage linked him to a stolen campaign sign.

According to an affidavit, a campaign sign was reported stolen July 16 from the corner of Brinkley Road and Mansion Pike. The person who reported the theft said an Apple AirTag had been attached to the sign and tracked it to Romel McMurry’s address.

Police said surveillance footage from Meadows Liquor on Mansion Pike showed McMurry arriving in a silver Nissan Altima, getting out of the car, taking the sign, placing it inside his vehicle and driving away.

When a detective contacted McMurry at his home July 21, the affidavit said McMurry admitted taking the sign. A judge found probable cause to charge him with theft of property valued at up to $1,000, a Class A misdemeanor. The affidavit lists $31 in restitution: $6 for the sign and $25 for the AirTag.

McMurry issued a statement July 19 addressing what he described as “rumors” surrounding the sign and AirTag.

“Let’s be honest—using the old ‘stolen yard sign’ tactic is one of the oldest tricks in politics,” McMurry said. “When you can’t win on the issues, it’s easier to create distractions, fuel rumors, and chase social media attention than to have honest conversations with voters.”

McMurry suggested the AirTag could have been planted to create a narrative and criticized the use of law enforcement resources in the case. He said he would continue campaigning and focusing on issues affecting District 19.