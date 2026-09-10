Rutherford County deputies honor former Sheriff Truman Jones, the 2nd longest-serving sheriff in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is honoring former Sheriff Truman Jones, who died on Sept. 9 at Azalea Court.

RCSO said Jones served Rutherford County for more than five decades after beginning his career with RCSO in 1972.

Deputies said he was elected sheriff of Rutherford County 1983 and retired in 2011, making him the second longest-serving sheriff in Tennessee.

"During his tenure, he led the Sheriff’s Office through a period of unprecedented growth and change," said RCSO.

Deputies said funeral arrangements are being discussed with Jones’ family and details will be shared with the public when they are made available.

"His commitment to his deputies, his community, and the profession of law enforcement will not be forgotten," said RCSO.

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