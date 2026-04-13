Rutherford library board appoints interim director after firing over book relocation dispute

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Rutherford County Library System Board of Directors has appointed David Coutcher as interim director, effective immediately, following the recent firing of the system’s previous director over a dispute about relocating 132 children’s books—many with LGBTQ+ themes—to the adult section.

According to a release from Board Chair Cody York, Coutcher currently serves as the library system’s human resources and finance manager and has been with the system for nearly 16 years.

“David’s deep understanding of our library system, combined with his experience in human resources and finance, makes him exceptionally well-suited to maintain day-to-day operations,” York said.

In the interim role, Coutcher will focus on maintaining operations, supporting branch managers and assisting with the upcoming budget process. He will also be expected to carry out the board’s directive to relocate the books. The board said he will avoid major new initiatives during this period.

The board fired former director Dr. Luanne James in an 8-3 vote after she refused to comply with the directive, arguing it violated First Amendment rights and constituted viewpoint discrimination.

Board leadership said her refusal undermined governance, while the issue drew significant community attention and division.

The board said it plans to begin a formal search for a permanent director in the coming weeks.