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Serious injury crash closes eastbound Compton Road in Murfreesboro

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Murfreesboro Police Department
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Posted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eastbound Compton Road at Madison Avenue is closed following a serious injury crash involving a car and a truck, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Police said one of the drivers was taken to the hospital. The extent of that person’s injuries was not immediately released.

Traffic is being rerouted onto Madison Avenue while the roadway remains closed.

Crime scene investigators are investigating the cause of the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

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