Serious injury crash closes Franklin Road in Rutherford Co.; LifeFlight en route

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — A serious injury crash has closed Franklin Road near Royal Glen Boulevard in Rutherford County, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said LifeFlight is en route and paramedics are treating patients at the scene.
Drivers should expect lengthy delays in the area. The sheriff’s office said Interstate 840 can be used as an alternate route to Franklin.
Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash.
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Kelsey Gibbs brings us a powerful story of humanity, compassion, and love in action while showing us the hard and lifesaving work our officers do daily. Nashville is lucky to have people like Lt. Hotz wearing the badge.
- Carrie Sharp