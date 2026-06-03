One injured in La Vergne shooting; suspect in custody

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — La Vergne Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning near Waldron Road and Centerpoint Drive.
According to police, officers responded around 11 a.m. to the area after reports of a shooting.
Police said one adult male suffered a gunshot wound during the incident and is currently receiving medical treatment. His condition has not been released.
Police said investigators quickly developed information about the incident and identified a suspect, who is now in custody.
“At this time, there is no active threat to the community,” the department said in a release.
La Vergne Police Chief Christopher Moews told NewsChannel 5 the shooting appears connected to a crash at the intersection, though many details remain unclear as the investigation continues.
Police said detectives are continuing to gather evidence and determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the La Vergne Police Department.
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