Smyrna High School students pitch commercials for Blue Coast Burrito in real-world film class project

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Middle Tennessee restaurant is turning to high schoolers to help craft its next commercial — and the students are getting a real-world lesson in the process.

Representatives from Blue Coast Burrito visited Smyrna High School on Thursday to hear pitches from students enrolled in the TV and film production class.

More than a dozen students presented their ideas. Two teams of two students were selected to film a commercial inside the restaurant's Smyrna location.

"I came in and gave them about a 30-minute pitch from Blue Coast Burrito, who we are, how we began, some of our focal points, what our culture is," said Kristi Knierim with Blue Coast Burrito.

"I was just really amazed at some of the creative approaches that they had for these commercials," said Smyrna High School teacher Kyle Dietz.

The selected students are expected to begin filming at the restaurant in the coming weeks.

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