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Smyrna police investigating death; preliminary findings show no foul play

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SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Smyrna police are investigating after a person was found dead Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded around 2:20 p.m. Sept. 12 to Colonnade Drive, where they found a deceased individual, according to the Smyrna Police Department.

Detectives and crime scene investigators processed the scene and gathered information as part of the investigation.

The person’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing, but preliminary findings indicate there is no immediate appearance of foul play.

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