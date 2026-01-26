Smyrna Town Hall, courts, golf course and parks among facilities closed Tuesday

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Due to inclement weather, the following Town of Smyrna facilities will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 27:
- Smyrna Town Hall
- Smyrna Courts
- Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center
- Smyrna Parks and Recreation
- Smyrna Golf Course
- Smyrna Event Center
Additional notes:
- All Smyrna Court sessions scheduled for Tuesday are canceled
- New court dates can be found through the court’s public records website
