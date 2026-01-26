Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Smyrna Town Hall, courts, golf course and parks among facilities closed Tuesday

Claire Kopsky
Smyrna, Tennessee, sits about 30 minutes Southeast of downtown Nashville.
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Due to inclement weather, the following Town of Smyrna facilities will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 27:

  • Smyrna Town Hall
  • Smyrna Courts
  • Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center
  • Smyrna Parks and Recreation
  • Smyrna Golf Course
  • Smyrna Event Center

Additional notes:

  • All Smyrna Court sessions scheduled for Tuesday are canceled
  • New court dates can be found through the court’s public records website

