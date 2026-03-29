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Structure fire in Murfreesboro prompts traffic diversion at Leaf Ave., E. Clark Blvd

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Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department
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Posted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Traffic is being redirected near Leaf Avenue and East Clark Boulevard as crews respond to a working structure fire, according to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department.

Officials said drivers should use alternate routes while emergency crews remain on scene.

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