Teen arrested after 11-hour standoff in Tennessee deadly shooting investigation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 17-year-old male wanted in connection with a deadly shooting was taken into custody late Friday night following an 11-hour standoff with Murfreesboro Police Department.
Around 1:00 p.m., officers attempted to serve a warrant for first-degree murder at a home on E. Castle Street. The teen barricaded himself inside. Officials say he damaged three drones that attempted to enter the home.
Around 11:44 p.m. on Saturday, officers were able to enter the home and found the suspect hiding inside. He was taken into custody without further incident.
The teen is accused of killing 26-year-old Kentrell London the night before. Investigators say that after an altercation involving several people at a home on North Academy Street, the teen returned and shot London.
The 17-year-old is being held at the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center pending a court appearance. The investigation remains ongoing.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Holly.Lehren@newschannel5.com.
