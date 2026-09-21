Teen arrested after alleged jewelry sale turns into robbery in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 17-year-old was arrested over the weekend after police said an arranged jewelry sale turned into a robbery in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro police said officers responded to the 1600 block of Center Pointe Drive around 8:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.

According to police, the victim had arranged to sell jewelry to the teen. Police said the teen gave the victim counterfeit money before grabbing the jewelry from her hands.

When the victim tried to get her belongings back, the teen allegedly struck her with his car while leaving the scene. Police said the victim was not seriously injured.

Investigators later located the vehicle in Smyrna with help from license plate reader technology and public safety cameras. Murfreesboro police worked with Smyrna police to take the teen into custody.

Authorities said they recovered most of the stolen jewelry, about $1,000 in counterfeit currency and a fraudulent Illinois driver's license.

The teen was charged with robbery, criminal simulation and identity theft and taken to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police are encouraging people buying or selling items to meet in a safe, well-lit area. Murfreesboro police said its Safe Exchange Zone, located in the front parking lot of the police department, is monitored by surveillance cameras.