Teen charged with attempted murder after Murfreesboro hotel shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 18-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a Murfreesboro hotel left him and another man injured, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Police said Kendall Luckey faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of reckless endangerment involving a deadly weapon, one count of employing a firearm during a dangerous felony and one count of felony possession of Schedule VI drugs.

Murfreesboro Police Department Kendall Luckey

The shooting happened Friday, Aug. 7, at an Extended Stay hotel in Murfreesboro.

Investigators said Luckey allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired at two men who were entering the hotel. Police said one of those men returned fire, striking Luckey and a man who was with him.

Luckey and his acquaintance were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the man who returned fire and the person with him ran to the nearby Tennessee College of Applied Technology parking lot, where officers detained them.

No additional charges have been filed because investigators said the man who returned fire may have acted in self-defense. The investigation remains ongoing, and police said additional charges could be considered after the case is presented to a grand jury.

Luckey was taken into custody Aug. 9 after being released from the hospital.

He is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $655,000 bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.