Tenn. man accused of raping 11-year-old after bringing child from Ohio

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 26-year-old Murfreesboro man has been arrested and charged with rape of a child after investigators say he traveled to Ohio to pick up an 11-year-old he had allegedly solicited online.

Murfreesboro Police Department Dylan Osborne

Dylan Osborne was arrested Sunday, Oct. 25, following a joint investigation by the FBI and Murfreesboro Police Department.

According to police, the investigation began when the FBI's Cleveland Field Office alerted authorities in Nashville that Osborne was allegedly soliciting an 11-year-old for sexual purposes over the internet.

Investigators say Osborne picked up the child in Willard, Ohio, near Mansfield, and brought the child to his apartment in Murfreesboro.

During a surveillance operation Sunday, FBI agents reported seeing Osborne make a sexual advance toward the child. Agents entered the apartment and arrested him, and the child was safely recovered.

Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division charged Osborne with rape of a child. Federal charges and additional charges in Ohio are also pending, according to police.

The department's Real Time Crime Center, automatic license plate readers, special victims unit and patrol officers assisted in the investigation.

Osborne remains in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 30.