Tenn. man charged with threat of mass violence targeting gov., places of worship

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A La Vergne resident is facing a felony charge after police said a series of threats became more specific and began targeting Gov. Bill Lee, a pastor and places of worship.

La Vergne police said the investigation started after officers learned an order of protection had been issued against the suspect in Williamson County. Officers initially could not find the person to serve the order.

As detectives continued investigating, police said they monitored publicly available online statements and noticed the threats escalating.

According to the department, the statements started as general threats toward family members and others in Tennessee. Police said they later became more specific and involved Lee, Pastor Corey Trimble and public locations, including places of worship.

Police said the growing specificity of the threats raised concerns that they could lead to violence, prompting officers to move quickly to find the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody after a brief struggle. Police said one officer and two detectives suffered minor injuries during the arrest, but all three declined medical treatment.

The suspect was then taken for mental health observation and evaluation, according to police.

Investigators later obtained a felony charge of threat of mass violence and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

Several agencies assisted with the investigation, including the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and Murfreesboro Police Department.

La Vergne police said threats of violence are taken seriously, especially when statements become more specific or suggest a possible danger to the public.

The department is encouraging anyone who sees or hears something that could indicate a threat to report it to law enforcement.