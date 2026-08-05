Tenn. police detective arrested after financial investigation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Murfreesboro Police Department detective was arrested Tuesday after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found evidence of financial misconduct by the detective.

Reginal Primas was indicted on counts of Theft, Forgery, Falsifying a Government Document, and Official Misconduct.

TBI

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, Primas had been on administrative leave since January after they conducted an audit that revealed financial discrepancies with drug funds.

Primas, a 16-year veteran of the department, was released from jail Wednesday on a $25,000 bond.