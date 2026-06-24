Tennessee makes way for Make Music Day

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Make Music Day is an annual celebration worldwide. It's a day for people to perform or play music and express themselves in their communities.

Photojournalist Justice Kennedy captured the essence of one celebration in Middle Tennessee hosted by the School of Rock Murfreesboro.

"So it's really important for kids to start this young and get on the stage early because it's not just about music," Bart Stewart, Co-CEO of School of Rock Murfreesboro said.

"Music is forever so it's a lifelong skill that they'll have for the rest of their lives and they're building lifelong friendships along the way," Christy Stewart, Co-CEO of School of Rock Murfreesboro said.

The students we spoke to included: Nathan Stewart, Mason Swift, Emma Cartwright, Grace Rich, and Tyler Shelton.