Tenn. man discovers he has former Titan Chris Johnson’s old cell phone number, as messages of support pour in

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Chris Johnson's supporters were sending messages of support after his ALS diagnosis, but some were going to a stranger in Murfreesboro. That stranger made sure they got through.

When Chris Johnson announced last week that he is battling ALS, an outpouring of support followed. But many of those messages — texts, calls, and voicemails from teammates, coaches, and fans — were going to the wrong number.

William Ray, a Murfreesboro man who happens to be a huge football fan, had unknowingly acquired Johnson's old cell phone number a few years ago when he got a new phone.

For years, he’d been getting text messages or missed calls for someone named Chris, but never knew the connection.

Ironically, he has been a huge fan of Chris Johnson, watching him play for the Titans and other teams with admiration.

"He was a beast every day he took the field," Ray said.

When Johnson made his ALS announcement, the messages started flooding in on William Ray’s phone.

"CJ, this is Takeo. I wasn't aware of what you were going through until today," Ray said, reading one message.

"Clyde Gates from the Titans just said, 'Love you, brother, praying for you,'" Ray said.

"I'm here for anything and everything I can do to help y'all. Love you, brother Steve Gleason," another message said.

Once Ray realized what was happening, he began reaching out to the senders to let them know they had the wrong number.

"I received a call from William. It was just so sweet. He was like I got this number,” said Dr. Jen Welter, a former coach for the Arizona Cardinals who left a voicemail for Chris Johnson.

William Ray also began searching on social media, trying to find a contact number for the Johnson family.

He was able to get in touch with Chris Johnson’s wife, Brittany, who gave him permission to pass along her number to anyone who had called or messaged trying to reach Chris.

"I've got to get these messages to him, because obviously it's a tough time that he's going through, that his family is going through," Ray said. "A man only gets his flowers a few times in his life, and I'd rather him see them now," Ray said.

Johnson's family is also raising awareness for ALS by bringing back the ice bucket challenge.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.