Tennessee mom turns grief into law after son's fatal hit-and-run

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Kim Webb found out her 19-year-old son Jimmy had been killed in a hit-and-run crash the morning after it happened — when her father forwarded her a news article.

Jimmy was riding his motorcycle home from work on backroads in Smyrna when a driver failed to yield and turned left in front of him. The driver then left the scene.

Webb said the legal process that followed showed her how little time someone could serve for fleeing a deadly crash.

"Technically, our guy got the biggest hit just for tampering. It wasn't even the hit and run. He got like 6 months was his whole sentence for the actual leaving the scene in a fatality," Webb said.

She turned that frustration into action.

This year, Tennessee passed Jimmy's Law, which requires at least one year of confinement for certain fatal hit-and-run cases.

"And that year has to be served in full. I'm proud we got it done and I'm going back to the legislature," Webb said.

But Webb says she is not done fighting.

On Sunday, she joined other families at the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims in Murfreesboro to share their stories.

Webb is now pushing to strengthen penalties further and extend the time prosecutors have to bring certain fatal hit-and-run charges.

"If you chose to drive away after a fatal crash, that choice should carry a serious consequence of its own, even if we never find out whether you were impaired," Webb said.

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