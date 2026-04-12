Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeRutherford County

Actions

Traffic blocked in Murfreesboro at Bradyville Pike, Rutherford Blvd due to fire

Traffic blocked at Bradyville Pike, Rutherford Blvd due to fire
Murfreesboro TN Fire Rescue Department
Traffic blocked at Bradyville Pike, Rutherford Blvd due to fire
Posted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Traffic is currently blocked at the intersection of Bradyville Pike and Rutherford Boulevard as crews respond to a working structure fire.

According to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, multiple agencies are on scene, including MFRD crews, MTE and other first responders.

Officials said drivers should expect delays in the area and are encouraged to use alternate routes while crews work the scene.

No additional details about the fire or any injuries have been released.

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

- Carrie Sharp

You might miss golf's biggest event - find out why.