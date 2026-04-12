Traffic blocked in Murfreesboro at Bradyville Pike, Rutherford Blvd due to fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Traffic is currently blocked at the intersection of Bradyville Pike and Rutherford Boulevard as crews respond to a working structure fire.

According to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, multiple agencies are on scene, including MFRD crews, MTE and other first responders.

Officials said drivers should expect delays in the area and are encouraged to use alternate routes while crews work the scene.

No additional details about the fire or any injuries have been released.