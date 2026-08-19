Traveling Tenn. pastor gets life without parole in child sex crime case

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A traveling pastor has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he and his wife were convicted in a Rutherford County child sex crime case.

A jury found 35-year-old Benjamin Garlick guilty Monday after a two-week trial. He was convicted of seven counts of aggravated rape of a child, six counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of violating the Child Protection Act.

MPD Benjamin Garlick

Circuit Court Judge Barry Tidwell sentenced Garlick to life without parole on the aggravated rape convictions. He will be sentenced on the remaining charges Nov. 10.

His wife, 32-year-old Shaantal Garlick, was convicted of two counts of facilitation of aggravated rape of a child and two counts of aggravated child neglect. Her sentencing is also scheduled for Nov. 10.

MPD Shaantal Garlick

The Murfreesboro Police Department's Special Victims Unit began investigating Benjamin Garlick on Aug. 15, 2023, after receiving allegations involving the sexual abuse of a child who was 5 years old at the time.

Police said the abuse had taken place over several years. Investigators later identified two additional victims.

Investigators also determined Shaantal Garlick knowingly neglected a victim in a way that affected the child's health and welfare and assisted in the commission of the sexual abuse, according to police.

“The Murfreesboro Police Department thanks all members of the Child Protective Investigative Team (CPIT) for their tireless work throughout this investigation and trial, ensuring the victims’ voices were heard and justice was served,” Detective James Wilkinson, the lead investigator, said.

Benjamin Garlick remains at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center ahead of his next sentencing hearing.

Shaantal Garlick had been out on bond but was taken into custody after the verdict and is also being held at the county jail.