Two arrested after shots fired at Murfreesboro home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people have been charged after investigators say they fired shots at a Murfreesboro home early Tuesday morning.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, officers were alerted to the shooting around 12:11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, and found a home on Rushwood Drive had been struck by gunfire. Three people were inside the home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Criminal Investigations Division detectives charged LaSpecial Cantrell, 34, and Harvey Haynes, 35, with three counts of reckless endangerment. Haynes also faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and prohibited weapon violations related to a Glock switch.

Investigators determined Cantrell, Haynes and a third person drove by the home and fired shots, according to police. The third person has not been charged.

Police said the investigation identified a Honda CR-V believed to be connected to the shooting. Members of the Special Operations Unit later executed search warrants at homes on East Sevier Street and Old Lascassas Pike, where Cantrell was arrested.

Investigators also recovered the handgun believed to have been used in the shooting. Crime Scene Investigators confirmed the weapon was linked to the case through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, police said.

Haynes was later located and arrested by patrol officers near South University Street and East State Street.

According to the preliminary investigation, Cantrell had argued with her boyfriend on Sunday, and investigators believe he may have been the intended target of the shooting.

The department said analysts used gunshot detection sensors, license plate readers and public safety cameras during the investigation.

The Forensic Services Unit, Special Investigation Section and Patrol Division also assisted with the case.

Haynes is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $120,000 bond. Cantrell's bond was set at $60,000. A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 20 in General Sessions Court.