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Two men dead in apparent murder-suicide at Murfreesboro apartment complex

Two men dead in apparent murder-suicide at Murfreesboro apartment complex
Murfreesboro Police Department
Two men dead in apparent murder-suicide at Murfreesboro apartment complex
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MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are investigating after two men were found shot to death at a Murfreesboro apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting at Saddlebrook Apartments around 1:44 a.m. on July 28, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds outside the F-building. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services.

The preliminary investigation indicates one man fatally shot the other before dying by suicide, police said. Detectives determined the men knew each other.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The men’s identities are being withheld until their relatives are notified.

The Murfreesboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate.

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