Victim in Murfreesboro pool hall shooting dies; murder charge expected

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The victim in a shooting outside a Murfreesboro pool hall early Saturday morning has died from his injuries, and charges against the suspect are expected to be upgraded to first-degree murder.

Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit have been investigating the shooting that occurred around 1:30 a.m. June 13 at MJ’s Sports Bar & Grill on Northwest Broad Street.

Police previously arrested a suspect who was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder. The suspect is currently being held in jail in Nashville.

The shooting victim was initially found at a nearby muffler shop and was listed in extremely critical condition.

Authorities said the victim has since died, and the charges are expected to be upgraded to first-degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.