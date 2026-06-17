Victim in Murfreesboro pool hall shooting dies; murder charge expected

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The victim in a shooting outside a Murfreesboro pool hall early Saturday morning has died from his injuries, and charges against the suspect are expected to be upgraded to first-degree murder.
Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit have been investigating the shooting that occurred around 1:30 a.m. June 13 at MJ’s Sports Bar & Grill on Northwest Broad Street.
Police previously arrested a suspect who was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder. The suspect is currently being held in jail in Nashville.
The shooting victim was initially found at a nearby muffler shop and was listed in extremely critical condition.
Authorities said the victim has since died, and the charges are expected to be upgraded to first-degree murder.
The investigation remains ongoing.
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