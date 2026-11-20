SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. — A Smith County man is raising safety concerns after Kinder Morgan, a company hoping to run gas lines through 10 Tennessee counties, contacted him about surveying his property.

Stephen Gibson bought land in Smith County five years ago. He said safety for his wife and two daughters was one of the top reasons he chose the location.

"We moved out here because there was fewer risk," Gibson said.

Gibson is one of more than 700 property owners in Tennessee that Kinder Morgan hopes to survey as a potential site for a 48-inch underground gas line. The project would cut a path at least 50 feet wide through the woods on his property, where he harvests timber.

Gibson said the dead-end roads near his home have him worried about how his neighbors could evacuate if something goes wrong with the pipeline.

"And if that ruptures, how are these families gonna evacuate? There's 24 families back here that will not be able to evacuate," Gibson said.

A Kinder Morgan spokesperson was asked directly about evacuation concerns in areas like Gibson's.

"Our engineers are taking a look at that and I can say that is happening right now, but we do need to make sure we understand all the ramifications of any routing adjustments," the spokesperson said.

Kinder Morgan offered Gibson $500 for survey access. He declined.

Gibson said he wants the company to consider alternative routes, including an existing power line corridor already in use.

"There's a TVA corridor that goes from the northernmost point to the southernmost point that they have power lines on," Gibson said.

Gibson also questioned what benefit the project would bring to him and his neighbors, while saying the financial upside for Kinder Morgan is obvious.

"There's no gas here. I don't have a need for gas … Well, my bill is $0 today. They're going to get a return on this multi-billion dollar investment they're making," Gibson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.