Lottery frenzy: Alabama drivers fill Tennessee border ‘Magic Mile’ stores chasing $1.4B jackpot

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With a $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot on the line, lottery ticket sales surged across Tennessee, but we're willing to bet the busiest stores were along the state's border with Alabama.

It's a stretch of Highway 431 dubbed the "Magic Mile" in Fayetteville Tennessee, that features eight different stores selling lottery tickets. All eight were packed with customers hoping to cash in on some Powerball magic.

The scene was striking: despite being on the Tennessee side of the state line, Alabama license plates dominated the parking lots. It's because Tennessee has something the state of Alabama doesn't —- a state lottery. "If it gets big, I come up here, you know," Stephen Ance said, an Alabama resident who made the trip to Tennessee specifically for the jackpot.

James Herney, a Tennessee resident from Pulaski, was among the many keeping ticket printers constantly running. "Sure hoping it'll be magic to me today," Herney said with a laugh.

He made multiple trips to the counter during the same visit. "You again?" the clerk asked as Herney returned for another round of tickets. "You don't want to take my money?" Herney responded.

Both men employed unique strategies for picking their numbers. Ance turned to technology for inspiration. "ChatGPT. I just said give me some lucky numbers, random lucky numbers," Ance said.

Herney took a more personal approach. "It's similar to some of my siblings' birthdays and ages and stuff like that," Herney said.

When the jackpot reaches astronomical levels like this one, Ance said the risk becomes worth it. "It gets to a billion, I'm like — yeah, I'll risk 20 bucks," Ance said.

Both players shared dreams of what they'd do with the massive prize. "Of course, I'd buy some things I can't afford. A skybox at Bryant Denny Stadium," Ance said.

"I hope I'll be the lucky one you see waving on TV. That's what I hope!" Herney said.

The phenomenon isn't likely to change anytime soon. Until Alabama establishes its own state lottery, the parking lots along Tennessee's Magic Mile will likely remain packed with hopeful players. "If I stayed in Alabama, I'd come over across and play too!" Herney said.

The winning Powerball numbers will be drawn at 10 p.m. If there's no winner, the jackpot will continue to grow.

