Blue Hole Road in South Nashville closed for water infrastructure upgrades until August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Blue Hole Road in South Nashville's Antioch neighborhood has been closed for a water infrastructure project, with Metro Water Services replacing aging pipes. The road is expected to reopen by August 7, according to the Nashville Department of Transportation.

The closure prompted a viewer email from a South Nashville resident named Kevin, who wrote in asking about the project.

"Blue Hole Road in South Nashville has been closed since the 26th of last month. Can you find out what the project is and how long it will take to reopen? Thank you."

I took those questions to Council Member Antoinette Lee, who explained the scope of the work.

"Besides a mess? Okay, so what they're doing is we have infrastructure that needs updating. This is a water project and they're replacing some old pipes that need to be updated," Lee said.

Lee acknowledged the inconvenience of a full closure but said alternate routes are available.

"And I'm just sorry that the way it is is completely closed down. So if you come this way, you're going to have to go around another way. But there are lots of ways to go around to get through," Lee said.

Lee said she hopes the project signals broader improvements for the area's infrastructure.

"Our area, the infrastructure is very bad. The roads are very bad. You can see there are a lot of cracks and things like that. So hopefully we're getting some updates and a good look," Lee said.

Blue Hole Road is a back road in Antioch used by drivers looking to avoid congestion on Interstate 24. The road is shut down in both directions, meaning drivers will need to turn around and find an alternate route.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com