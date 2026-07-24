'Please hear our ideas:' South Nashville teens push city leaders on safety and transit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fifteen paid high school interns spent the summer imagining what a better South Nashville could look like — and then took those ideas directly to the leaders making decisions about their neighborhoods.

With support from the Civic Design Center, the Nashville Youth Design Team interns conducted community research, interviewing other kids and teens about what they want to see where they live.

"Please hear our ideas. Like, there's a lot of ideas that they have to make their community safer and better, more friendly and everything," Nashville Youth Design Team Intern Jada Griffin said.

The research surfaced consistent themes: a need for more teen activities, water activities and safer streets. Interns also found that many young people avoid public transit entirely.

"They need more teen activities, water activities. They need more safety on streets. Teens do not feel safe on streets. They only get around by cars. They don't use buses because they don't feel comfortable and they don't know how to use buses," Griffin said.

For intern Addison Harper, the transit problem is personal.

"I live about like, a 30-minute walk from the nearest bus stop in Antioch, so it's just not feasible to ride public transit," Harper said. "So we just end up getting in the car and just creating that more car-centric lifestyle and system."

Harper said the solution starts with investment in infrastructure.

"I would love to see more bus routes and more like sidewalks and just like walkability and accessibility come to Nashville," Harper said.

The interns also reimagined what the Global Mall could become, pitching dedicated hangout spaces and gardens designed specifically for young people.

"Youth-driven spaces where they feel comfortable. It's accessible, and they truly feel like the Global Mall is some place they can belong and be a kid again," Harper said.

Griffin echoed the call for more inclusive community investment.

"Antioch needs that they need more kid inclusive things. They need more kid voices. They need more community and people come together of all ages," Griffin said.

The Civic Design Center says the program is offered at several schools across Nashville. It is a 4-year program, and applications for the next cohort will open until March of 2027.

Community members can reach out with story tips and information about programs happening in South Nashville.You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com