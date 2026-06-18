'We are still open': Businesses ask for support amid South Nashville road closure on Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A road closure tied to a major construction project in South Nashville is creating confusion for customers trying to reach a nearby shopping center — and business owners say they had little to no warning before the barricades went up.

TDOT contractors closed Sugar Valley Drive at Nolensville Pike on June 9 as part of the Nolensville Pike widening project. The closure is expected to last through mid-October.

TDOT said traffic cannot be safely maintained in the area due to significant grade changes and utility modifications involved in the project.

"Every single client that is calling is wanting to know how they can get in, which way do they need to come from? There's a lot of confusion," Dippity Do Dog owner Holly Murry said.

Murry said the lack of advance notice has made it difficult to keep customers coming through the door.

"When people aren't scheduling because they can't get here easily, it's hard," Murry said.

I took Murry's concerns to TDOT, which said it is working with the contractor and nearby property owners to install rock on a driveway just north of Sugar Valley Drive as an alternate access point for customers. TDOT said it is also exploring adding signage to notify motorists that the businesses at that intersection are open.

Patrick Hodge, owner of the Gluten Free Goose Bakery, said the closure has already had an impact.

"With the road closures, we have seen a slight dip, primarily people just not knowing how to get here," Hodge said.

Both business owners are asking the community for support as they navigate the disruption.

"We are still open. The whole lot of us are still open," Hodge said.

"Just spread the word. We're here. We're open for business. We're still grooming dogs. Everybody in the shopping center needs your support," Murry said.

Drivers can still reach Sugar Valley Drive by using Sunnywood Drive.

The Nolensville Pike widening project is aimed at reducing traffic and improving safety. TDOT said crews are working as safely and efficiently as possible to move through the construction phase so normal access can be restored as quickly as conditions allow.

TDOT's full statement on the closure is below:

Beginning June 9, contractors closed Sugar Valley Drive at Nolensville Pike for box culvert construction, part of our Nolensville Pike widening project. Unfortunately, traffic cannot be safely maintained in this area due to the significant grade changes and utility modifications involved. This closure will be in place until mid-October, and a graphic outlining the closure and detour is below.



We understand that any disruption to regular access can be especially difficult. Please know that our crews are working as safely and efficiently as possible to move through this construction phase so that normal access can be restored as quickly as conditions allow.



TDOT is currently working with the contractor and nearby property owners on this project to install rock on a driveway just north of Sugar Valley Drive as an alternate access point for customers. We are also exploring adding signage to notify motorists that the businesses at that intersection are indeed open.



Our team will continue monitoring the area closely and will make adjustments if we determine they can safely improve traffic flow or access.



To stay updated on the latest traffic impacts surrounding this project, we encourage the pubic to subscribe to our monthly project newsletter. A link to sign up is on our project website [tn.gov] under “Public Involvement and Engagement.”

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com