Woman killed, another injured in shooting at South Nashville apartment complex, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night in South Nashville's Napier neighborhood.

Police got the call around 8 p.m. at an apartment in the 100 block of University Court after a large fight involving several women.

Officers found two women suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived. Both were taken to the hospital.

Shalethia Horton, 35, of Nashville, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center but later died from her injuries.

The other shooting victim, a 32-year-old woman, is expected to recover from her injuries, police said.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.