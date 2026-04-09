1 dead in Stewart County house fire on General Buckner Rd

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a house fire late Wednesday night on General Buckner Road, according to Stewart County Fire Rescue.

Crews with Stewart County Fire Rescue and the Dover Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire and found heavy flames coming from the rear of the home and basement, along with partial structural collapse.

Officials said there were reports that one person had not made it out of the home. Firefighters conducted extensive suppression and search operations, and one person was later found dead inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting.

Montgomery County Fire Department and Paris Landing Fire Department also responded to provide mutual aid.