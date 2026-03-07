About 1,000 CEMC members without power near Dover

DOVER, Tenn. (WTVF) — An outage is affecting around 1,000 Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation members in the Dover area, likely caused by storms moving through the region.

CEMC crews said they are aware of the outage and are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

Customers can report outages using the SmartHub mobile app or by calling or texting OUT to 800-987-2362. Members can also track outages using CEMC’s interactive outage map online.