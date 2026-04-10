Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeStewart County

Actions

Fugitive still at large after Stewart Co. search, porch encounter

Police
Storyblocks
Police
Posted
and last updated

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fugitive remains at large after running from a traffic stop, according to Sheriff Frankie Gray.

Fugitive still at large after Stewart Co. search, porch encounter
Screenshot

Deputies said the suspect knocked on an elderly woman’s door overnight in the area of Old Highway 79 and Bellwood Hollow Road, asking for help. She confronted him with a shotgun and he fled.

The incident is linked to a Wednesday stop where the driver was arrested. The search led to a temporary school lockdown.

Authorities said the suspect is not believed to be armed and is not considered dangerous, but residents should stay alert and call 911 with any sightings.

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

- Carrie Sharp

You might miss golf's biggest event - find out why.