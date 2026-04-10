Fugitive still at large after Stewart Co. search, porch encounter

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fugitive remains at large after running from a traffic stop, according to Sheriff Frankie Gray.

Stewart County Sheriff’s Office Screenshot

Deputies said the suspect knocked on an elderly woman’s door overnight in the area of Old Highway 79 and Bellwood Hollow Road, asking for help. She confronted him with a shotgun and he fled.

The incident is linked to a Wednesday stop where the driver was arrested. The search led to a temporary school lockdown.

Authorities said the suspect is not believed to be armed and is not considered dangerous, but residents should stay alert and call 911 with any sightings.