Manhunt intensifies in Stewart County for armed fugitive Craig Berry, a retired Special Forces veteran

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The manhunt for Craig Berry continues in Stewart County, where a new warrant for second-degree attempted murder has been issued for the military veteran.

U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, and authorities are launching a massive grid search.

Berry is accused of shooting his wife in the neck. She survived and is recovering.

He disappeared into the woods on May 1.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and TBI are assisting local deputies with helicopters and troopers. K-9 units last tracked Berry near River Trace Road, where crews will begin their search — covering River Trace Road to Highway 79 and parts of Highway 232.

Investigators say Berry is a retired Special Forces veteran with extensive training in survival tactics. He is also an excellent swimmer and diver.

Deputies say he is armed with at least one handgun and extra ammunition. Trail cameras captured him wearing camouflage clothing.

Investigators believe Berry threw away his cellphone. Authorities are not ruling out the possibility that someone is helping him hide.

Police consider Berry armed and dangerous. Residents are asked to lock their doors and stay alert. Anyone who sees Berry or knows his whereabouts should call 911 or the Stewart County Sheriff's Office immediately.

Do you live in Stewart County or have information about Craig Berry's whereabouts? This is a developing story with serious safety implications for your community. Watch our latest video reports for the most up-to-date information on the search grid, reward details, and what neighbors are being told to do. We want to hear from you — reach out directly to reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.