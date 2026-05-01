Stewart County deputies search for man after officials say he shot his wife Friday

STEWART CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — The Stewart County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for Craig Berry, a man wanted in the shooting of his wife during a domestic altercation.

This took place in the area of 133 Old Paris Highway at around 1:30 a.m. The wife has been taken to the hospital as deputies continue the search.

Officials said he fled into the woods near the residence before deputies arrived.

He is believed to be armed and should be considered dangerous.

You're asked to avoid this area and resident’s are asked to report any sightings of the suspect by calling 911.

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