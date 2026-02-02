Stewart County Sheriff stays the night in jail amid heating challenges at detention center

STEWART CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Sheriff Frankie Gray spent the night at the Stewart County Jail on January 26 after the Detention Center had been experiencing problems with heating units in a couple of pods.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the correction officers are continuing to monitor the temperatures often to make sure the temperature doesn't get too cold and the sheriff personally checked the temperature himself.

On Monday, which was one of the coldest of the year Sheriff Gray went to the pod around 8:30 p.m., stayed and slept in the pod until about 5:30 a.m. He wore the same clothes the inmates were wearing and only slept with one blanket, even though the inmate’s are issued two blankets.

He spent time talking with a lot of the inmates before going to bed.

The Sheriff released this statement the next day.

“I have received complaints about the heating units in a couple of pods from inmates and their families. I spent the night in the pod and slept reasonably comfortably, and I didn’t experience any periods of being cold. While the pod is not a SAUNA, I now feel very confident that no inmate is experiencing any significant issues due to the cold.”

According to the Sheriff's Office, the Sheriff has been working with the Mayor and county maintenance to make sure conditions are acceptable/

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.