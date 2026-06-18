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City commissioner in Tenn. arrested, charged with sexual abuse of a child

Millersville City Commissioner David Gregory was arrested and booked in Sumner Co. on Thursday
Millersville David Gregory Mugshot
Sumner Co. Sheriff's Office
Millersville David Gregory Mugshot
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SUMNER CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — According to the Sumner Co. Sheriff's Office., David Gregory, 76, was arrested and now faces charges of Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child, and Aggravated Sexual Battery. Both charges were set with a bond of $750,000.

Gregory serves as a city commissioner in Millersville, Tennessee. His term expires in November.

This is a developing story.

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