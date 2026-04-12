Community welcomes Tenn. teen home after injury in trampoline park accident

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Sumner County teenager is back home in Gallatin after spending more than four months at a treatment clinic in Georgia. The teen was injured when a flip off a trapeze bar went wrong.

Maggie Isble arrived home with a police escort and friends and loved ones lined the streets cheering her return on Sunday.

"Our sign here for Maggie is really just welcoming her home. Making sure she knows that she's loved and that people care about her," said Kalli Carfrey, a friend of Maggie’s.

The accident happened in November.

Newschannel 5 brought you her story shortly after that.

"She was on a trapeze bar and did a flip and landed headfirst in a foam pit," said Jenny Isble, Maggie's mother.

The fall broke the teenager's C5 vertebrae.

"She has a compromised C4 through C6 and is currently a quadriplegic," Jenny said.

Maggie and her father spent more than four months away getting her treatment at a clinic in Georgia.

While they were gone, volunteers helped renovate the family's Gallatin home to make it wheelchair accessible.

"We got an amazing bed donated to us," Jenny said. "The support of the community has just been amazing.”

While it may take some adjusting, Jenny is thankful to have so many members of her family back under one roof.

"It'll definitely be a new normal, but we're excited to take on this next challenge and see this next chapter," she said.

Maggie is a student at Liberty Creek High School. Her mom said she’ll likely return to class next week.

A Facebook group called "Miracle for Maggie" documents much of her recovery and has thousands of members.

A GoFundMe has been set for the Isble family to help with expenses.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.

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