'Do we have any say?:' Multi-generation farm in Middle Tenn. pushes back on proposed TVA power line route

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Plans to expand power infrastructure in Gallatin are drawing opposition from a multi-generation farming family that said a proposed Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) power line would cut through its property and threaten longstanding educational programs.

John Gregory, the eighth generation to work the Gregory Family Farm, said his family has operated on the land since 1787.

“This was a land grant from the Revolutionary War,” Gregory said. “My family came here in 1787, and somebody has been making a living farming ever since.”

Gregory said preserving the farm is about protecting both his livelihood and his family’s legacy.

“It’s important to us to continue to keep this piece of ground in our family and take care of it,” he said.

In addition to farming, the property serves as an outdoor classroom. Gregory’s wife, Kaytlin, leads educational programs that hosted more than 300 children last year.

The Gregory family said those programs could be disrupted if TVA proceeds with its current route.

“Right where they’re putting the corner pole in and heading west is where we take all the kids for the nature school or farm school,” John Gregory said.

Gregory said he feels the family’s concerns have not been fully addressed.

“Do we have any say over this?” he said. “Everybody’s response is that’s further up the totem pole.”

The proposal has also drawn attention from country singer John Rich, who has called on U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to review the project.

In a statement, TVA said it works closely with landowners to gather input and minimize impacts. The agency said each potential route is evaluated using social, engineering and environmental factors, and that community feedback helps guide decisions.

TVA said the preferred route is expected to have the least overall impact among the alternatives based on public input and evaluation.

The agency said it has been working directly with landowner Robert Gregory for several months and that concerns about the farm’s educational programs were not previously raised.

TVA also said feedback opportunities were offered during an in-person open house in Gallatin on May 23, 2024, as well as through a virtual open house that ran from May 23 to June 24, 2024. During that 30-day period, property owners and members of the public could submit questions and comments online, in writing or by phone.

According to TVA, neither Gregory nor his family voiced concerns during that time.

TVA said it remains committed to working with the family to address concerns while meeting the project’s goal of powering the Gallatin community.

Gregory said it felt as though the decision had already been made.

“This is the government — what does what I have to say matter?” he said. “It very much felt like we’re coming regardless.”

Kaytlin Gregory said the conversations have not felt collaborative.

“We were told supplies were already purchased. This is the route,” she said. “So it doesn’t sound like they’re working with anyone.”

John Gregory said he believes an alternative route is possible.

“I know there are other ways they can go,” he said. “I plead that they would do that because it’s the right thing to do.”

