Family seeks public’s help finding missing Gallatin man with Parkinson’s

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Gallatin family is asking the public for help finding a missing loved one who has been gone for more than a week.

Eugene Wrenne, 55, went missing on July 19 after leaving his home for a drive. A traffic camera last spotted his car in Lebanon that same day.

"The last place that we know, that he was going down 109 and was at the intersection where you turn off to get onto I-40. We don't know if he made that turn," said Bailey Wrenne, Eugene’s daughter.

Eugene has Parkinson's disease and takes daily medication that his family says would have run out by now.

"These medications help him do things that are daily functions like walking, and being able to swallow correctly, and putting on clothes, tying your shoes, stuff like that, and so without those medications, he's not able to perform those functions anymore," Bailey said.

Bailey said her father had been watching TV on July 19 before he got up and left for a drive.

"Having some sort of independence is really important, even when you're in these extreme health situations. And so, having a moment to himself, clearing his head — that was probably what was going on," Bailey said.

Eugene was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts. His family said the most important clue to look for is his car: a silver 2014 Infiniti QX60 with Tennessee plate DP-27650.

WTVF Eugene Wrenne search flyer

"Given my dad's health, this has been very extreme. We're all just very concerned," Bailey said.

Anyone with information on Eugene's whereabouts is asked to contact the Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.

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