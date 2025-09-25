Former fire chief charged after allegedly attacking teen during high school prank tradition

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former fire division chief faced charges this week after police said he attacked a teenager who was participating in a high school prank tradition.

According to court documents, 58-year-old Jamie Cossler was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly putting a 16-year-old girl in a chokehold and hitting her in the face late Sunday night at a home on Clendening Drive in Gallatin.

Police said a group of teenagers had been taking part in “junior-senior wars,” a tradition marked by pranks such as placing flour in driveways. Officers said multiple videos showed Cossler grabbing the girl, throwing her around while yelling at other teens, and striking her.

The girl told officers she almost lost consciousness and later had bruising on her neck and leg.

Cossler had worked as a division chief at the Hendersonville Fire Department and submitted his retirement papers after the incident.

The case has contributed to a broader discussion about prank wars between students, which officials said have led to eight arrests of juveniles in Gallatin. Police said the pranks have gone far beyond the traditional toilet-papering of trees.

“We know it often starts as fun and rivalry between classes, but every year — and increasingly so — it ends in arrests, property damage and vandalism,” said Scott Langford, superintendent of Sumner County Schools.

Langford issued a plea to parents this week to talk with their children about the consequences of such pranks.

Students often refer to the tradition as “grade wars,” but police said recent incidents have included property damage and vandalism.

District 8 School Board member Meghan Breinig said in a statement that these activities are not supported or sanctioned by schools or the district.

As a parent and school board member, I know how much our students look forward to fun traditions with their classmates. But we’ve seen “grade wars” between classes cross the line. What may begin as a harmless prank too often turns into damaged property, students getting criminal records for vandalism, or, worst of all, someone getting hurt.



I want to be clear: these activities are not supported or sanctioned by our schools or the district.



That’s why I’m asking parents and guardians to take a moment to talk with your kids about what can happen when these pranks go too far. Even with the best intentions, things can escalate quickly and lead to outcomes no one wants, putting their safety and future at risk.



We all want our students to make memories, but let’s help them find positive ways to celebrate that keep everyone safe and out of trouble. Our priority is keeping students safe, focused on learning, and engaged in positive traditions that strengthen our school communities. Meghan Breinig, Sumner County School Board Member

Langford urged families to emphasize respect for others’ property. “Parents, if you could help us out and talk to your kids about respecting other people’s property and not getting involved in the grade wars,” he said.

The Gallatin Police Department said such actions could put young people at risk if residents mistake them for intruders. Hendersonville police said they have also responded to numerous calls of vandalism and disturbances related to the pranks.